Wolves continued their preparations for the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Porto on Tuesday, with Pedro Neto scoring the only goal against Wanderers' Portuguese opponents in the Algarve.

Forward Matheus Cunha told the club website:, external "It’s been very important for us [to get more minutes on the pitch]. It’s the first game with a little bit of toughness because we were playing against a team in the Champions League. They are always a very competitive team, so it was very important for us.

"The other teams we have played are also very good, and we had difficult games, but versus Porto, they have a little bit more investment also.

"For us, it’s important to put your head inside, know what you need to do, and after this 1-0 we need to keep this up for the whole season - win every game and go home happy."