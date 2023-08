Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, 20, has arrived in England to complete his £72m move to Manchester United from Atalanta. (Sun), external

Leeds United are considering a move for Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams. (Independent), external

Meanwhile, defender Jonny Evans is set to be offered a one-year contract at Old Trafford. The 35-year-old rejoined the club on a short-term basis this summer from relegated Leicester City. (Belfast Telegraph), external

