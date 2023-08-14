Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge of Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday and Nigel Reo-Coker believes the Blues can take huge positives from the match at Stamford Bridge.

Former Premier League midfielder Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The biggest takeaway for me is what we've seen from Chelsea for so many years, when clubs set standards, we're always going to judge them by that standard.

"For me this is the best I've seen, in the sense of a team performance, from Chelsea in a long time.

"I'm not surprised because Mauricio Pochettino is one of the top managers and that's one thing I believed we'd see very early on. That's what we saw on the opening day, there were times when they really grew into that game against Liverpool.

"I thought Liverpool would get the win easily today but you can see already how important it is to have a top-class manager at the highest level. It was a good performance and a good game of football all round."

