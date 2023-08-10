We asked you where Arsenal will finish this season and why.

Here are some of your answers:

David: I feel Arsenal will be contenders again, but I still do not think they are strong enough to win. Our first team is a match for any Premier League team including Manchester City but they still have the superior squad. Arsenal are close but not quite there yet.

Dave: I think Arsenal are going to win it this time around. Last season our inexperience during the run-in to the end of the season cost us the Premier League. But we have strengthened and got rid of a couple of deadweights. I think if Arteta can get good rotation within his squad then we have a chance, even in the Champions League!

Ronan: A new season but will we cope with a raft of high-end Champions League games and an ever-more demanding Premier League. I am not sure about Kai Havertz's addition as I would love our homegrown players to actually get a better run this season, for example Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nektiah. And why sell Folarin Balogun when we need goals? It could be a frustrating season for us but in Arteta we trust!

Ben: My heart says first, but realistically second with maybe a couple of cups to show off.

Michael: Arsenal will win the Premier League this season. The squad has come on in leaps and bounds, plus they are hungrier for trophies.