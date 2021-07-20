West Ham's pre-season schedule
West Ham kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw at Dundee last Saturday.
That was the first of six friendlies in total, with their full schedule - as it stands - as follows:
9 July: Dundee 2-2 West Ham (Dens Park)
13 July: Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham (The Breyer Group Stadium)
13 July: Northampton 1-2 West Ham (Sixfields Stadium)
21 July: Reading v West Ham (Madejski Stadium)
24 July: Celtic v West Ham (Celtic Park)
31 July: Brentford v West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)