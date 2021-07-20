West Ham's pre-season schedule

West Ham kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw at Dundee last Saturday.

That was the first of six friendlies in total, with their full schedule - as it stands - as follows:

9 July: Dundee 2-2 West Ham (Dens Park)

13 July: Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham (The Breyer Group Stadium)

13 July: Northampton 1-2 West Ham (Sixfields Stadium)

21 July: Reading v West Ham (Madejski Stadium)

24 July: Celtic v West Ham (Celtic Park)

31 July: Brentford v West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)

