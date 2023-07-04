For instance, the 10 games that immediately preceded Vieira losing his job were almost entirely against teams in the top half of the table, including the runaway leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.

They were always unlikely to get many wins from those fixtures.

Conversely, the final 10 matches were all against teams in and around the relegation zone - bar Spurs, who were experiencing their own implosion when Palace played them.

Sure, it is very difficult to play clubs fighting for their lives, but there was a reason the likes of Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were near the bottom and Palace took advantage.

It is unusual a fixture list will throw up such quirks.

Palace's underlying numbers were clearly impressive under Hodgson, and his character, dignity and tactical acumen undoubtedly made a huge difference.

Yet, with a 10-month season sprawling ahead of him, and the need to make significant decisions about recruitment, player sales and the club's future, there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

When the emergency is cleared, firefighters usually move on to the next call.

The challenge for this hero - having chosen to stick around - is whether he can rebuild the Palace.