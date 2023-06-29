Yehor Yarmoliuk has signed a new five-year contract with Brentford, with an option to add a further year.

Yarmoliuk was promoted to Brentford's first team earlier this month, after his 2022-23 season was cut short by an injury.

The Ukrainian midfielder made his first-team debut against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup in November 2022.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: "It's great news that Yehor has signed a new long-term contract. I'm pleased for him and also pleased that the coaches and I will get to work with him because he is a very talented young player who still has a lot of development potential.

"He is now fully fit again and ready for the start of pre-season. He earned his promotion to the first-team group and is ready to kick on again.

"The coaching staff are excited to see what he can do. We really believe he will continue to develop and, if he does, he has a great future with us."