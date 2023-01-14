St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was "devastated" to take just one point from the two matches against Hearts over the past week, but believes there are positives to take ahead of his side's trip to Celtic on Wednesday.

“We deserved the minimum of a point. It was our best 90 minutes of the season," Robinson said of Friday's 1-0 defeat at Tynecastle.

"Trevor (Carson) didn't have a save to make. It was one moment of quality from Barrie McKay, who is a quality footballer, that beat us and that's what you get with top players. It was outstanding and sometimes you've got to hold your hands up.

"I struggle to find a negative bar the fact we didn't take our chances. We did everything right. We pressed brilliantly, we showed calmness and quality on the ball.

"Why should we not go positive to Celtic? We know what a tough task it is but we've beaten them before."