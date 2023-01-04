Mitrovic makes presence felt
3 - Aleksandar Mitrović is the first Fulham player to score in three consecutive Premier League away appearances since Heidar Helguson in February 2006. Presence. pic.twitter.com/kNFbR4lDUv— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2023
And beyond that, with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in the 1-0 win at Leicester City, the Fulham striker also equalled his best tally for a top-flight season, set in 2018-19.