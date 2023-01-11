How Aberdeen's road to Hampden unfolded

It wasn't exactly a roaring League Cup start for Jim Goodwin's men.

They flirted with disaster against Annan Athletic - who were then languishing second bottom of League 2 - before prevailing in extra time.

Vicente Besuijen bundled in the opener at Galabank but Steven Swinglehurst's header forced an extra half hour in which goals from Duk, Besuijen and Leighton Clarkson spared the Dons' blushes.

That set up a home quarter-final with Partick Thistle where Aberdeen again won 4-1, only this time it was much more convincing.

The hosts tore out the blocks and had it wrapped up by half-time thanks to strikes from Duk and Hayden Coulson, either side of a Kevin Holt own goal.

Darren Brownlie pulled one back but Ryan Duncan's lovely finish put the gloss on a polished Dons victory.

Now Goodwin makes his first trip to Hampden as Aberdeen boss this weekend to face Rangers as he attempts to edge his side closer to a first League Cup triumph since 2014.