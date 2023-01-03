Celtic's Cho offer does 'not meet expectations'

Celtic's offer to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung did not meet expectations - his club want £2.2m - as the 24-year-old's agent also denied rumours linking his client with an immediate move to Galatasaray. (Naver Sports), external

Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Oscar Gloukh, the 18-year-old who has been linked with Celtic and Rangers in recent months, is in talks over a move to Monaco, his agent has told Israeli outlet Sport5. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

