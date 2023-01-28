Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock: Mackay wants more of the same

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was a relieved and happy man after the win over Kilmarnock.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "It was a really good performance today. We did well. It was a tight game, as I knew it was going to be, but at the correct moments we took our chances.

"Eamonn [Brophy] is a proven goalscorer. I had him in the Scotland Under-21s. I know that he's got goals in him. He was excellent today. Nohan [Kenneh] won a lot of second balls and I am delighted for him. He is only 19 years old but he played with a lot of maturity. It was a tough battle in midfield.

"It gives us a little bit of confidence. It pulls us all nicely together, back in with Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Dundee United. We have real belief. If they give me that until the rest of the season we will be there or thereabouts in terms of staying in this division."