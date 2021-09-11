Chelsea v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
- Published
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes six changes from his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool before the international break.
Thiago Silva starts after England-based South American players avoided bans from Fifa. Deadline day signing Saul Niguez makes his first start for the Blues, with Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevor Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech also starting.
Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta all drop to the bench, while Reece James is suspended.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Chilwell, Azpilicueta
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes five changes from his side's last outing, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez and winger Emi Buendia ruled out because of quarantine rules.
Jed Steer starts in goal, with Ollie Watkins lining up alongside Danny Ings. Tyrone Mings and John McGinn also return to the starting XI.
Aston Villa XI: Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Tuanzebe, Ings, Ramsey
Subs: Sinisalo, Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Bailey, Archer