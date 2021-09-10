Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

It's so far, so good for Brentford who are still unbeaten after three league games. Brighton should probably expect a noisy atmosphere like the one we saw when the Bees beat Arsenal in the first game of the season because the home fans will be enjoying themselves.

The Seagulls made a bright start themselves by winning their first two games but they found it hard going against Everton last time out, and I think the points will be shared here.

Justin's prediction: Brentford are a classic newly promoted team with puppy dog enthusiasm - the sheen of just being in the Premier League has not worn off. I live in west London, so I'm going to back the Bees here. 1-0

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go