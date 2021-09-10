Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

Who plays in goal for Manchester City seems to be the biggest talking point around this game, given the Citizens conceded just one shot in the 5-0 win over Norwich and one shot in a victory by the same scoreline over Arsenal.

I think that’s the last thing Brendan Rodgers will be thinking about as he falls asleep on Friday night.

With talk of some Foxes defenders being back in training, there seems more optimism in the city before this one - but we all know that, whoever plays at the back, they’ll be busy.

All that said, Foxes Never Quit etc etc. Jamie Vardy has scored eight in 10 against Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and the place will be screaming him on.

Cue 0-0 and last on Match of the Day...