Former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs is backing Brendan Rodgers to turn things around after a poor start to the season.

The Foxes are bottom of the table after losing their first five Premier League games and conceding 16 goals in the process. They have just seven league wins in 2022, and only one clean sheet from their past 29 games in the competition.

On those stats, Fuchs said: "Five losses is very disappointing - especially the way they happened.

"In three of those games they were in winning positions. Then, especially Brentford in the opening game and the game against Southampton, they gave away late goals that cost valuable points.

"The team has to come closer together when you are down and things are not going your way. Brendan Rodgers is experienced enough to turn the ship around - to find the right words and get the group even closer together."

But ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton disagrees and believes Rodgers wants to leave the club.

He said: "It’s not going to last for Brendan Rodgers. If I’m honest, he is sounding like he wants out as well.

"Whatever you say about Leicester and the fact Brendan wanted to get players in in February, the performance of the team this season has been miles off. In my view, his body language is telling me that he wants out."

