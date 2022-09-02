Chelsea v West Ham: Head-to-head record

Chelsea have lost twice already in the Premier League this season (W2 D1) – only once in the history of the competition have the Blues lost as many as three of their first six matches, doing so in the 2015-16 campaign (W2 D1 L3).

West Ham manager David Moyes has won none of his 17 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D7 L10). Only Moyes himself has had more away matches against an opponent without ever winning (18 vs Arsenal).

Raheem Sterling has scored three goals in his past two Premier League games for Chelsea – he’s also been involved in more league goals against West Ham than he has any other opponent (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists).