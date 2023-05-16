'I can't question the players and I won't' - Smith
Dean Smith says Leicester made a "really bright start" against Liverpool but they ended up being "beaten by a better team".
The 3-0 defeat last night has left the Foxes two points from safety with just two games to play.
"I thought it was a really bright start," he said.
"We played in their half. Unfortunately the first goal they put a ball over the top and score from it. It's a talented team with supreme athletes. The better team won on the day. The goals we concede are disappointing. The third isn't a free-kick, it's disappointing.
"We've conceded the first goal, and even the second - we give the ball away and it's a great strike, marginally onside, but just disappointing straight from the kick-off to give the ball away.
"What we did really well in the first half was make their centre-backs run back towards their goal."
Smith reiterated that narrow margins contributed to Leicester's defeat.
"It is two marginal onside goals and a free-kick that should never have been," he added.
"I can't question the players and I won't."
On what he has said to his players, Smith said: "Not an awful lot. It's a tough time to lift the players. Liverpool made it very tough for us. We have to keep believing."
Did you know?
Leicester have lost 22 games in the Premier League this season, only losing more once before in a full campaign in the competition.
The Foxes are the only side in the big five European leagues without a clean sheet in league competition since the 2022 World Cup in December, conceding in each of their 21 games since then.
Leicester have conceded the opening goal in each of their last 12 home Premier League games, the longest such run in the competition's history.