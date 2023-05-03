Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

When Chelsea found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 34 minutes at Emirates Stadium last night it seemed they had taken a leaf out of bitter rivals Tottenham’s book by collapsing so spectacularly.

But, unfortunately, unlike Spurs they showed no heart, no character and no desire to really get back into the game. Noni Madueke’s second half goal was mere consolation for another miserable chapter in a season which continues to plumb new depths.

How have things spiralled to a point where with five games of this sorry season remaining - they must somehow accrue 11 points to even match their worst points tally in a Premier League season?

When you consider it has taken them 15 games to pick up their last 11 points - it feels like a fantasy to suggest they will be able to salvage anything - particularly given they are yet to play three of the Premier League’s top four!

So much of what has happened this campaign has been put down to off-field disruption, teething problems under a new owner and the influx of players to a bloated squad.

But the lack of direction, leadership and cohesion both on and off the pitch seems to suggest the ‘rebuild’ needed at Stamford Bridge may be more of an extensive restoration as opposed to the few superficial touch-ups fans might have been expecting.

The rumoured arrival of Mauricio Pochettino brings us back to Spurs comparisons and whether the Argentine can do what he did up the road in north London and galvanise a team that finds itself in the wilderness and take them to the next level.

It has become abundantly clear Chelsea cannot rely on the perceived talent of their big-ticket, superstar players alone - and that fundamental change is needed if the club is to return to its former glory.