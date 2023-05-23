Main's 'bittersweet' double as striker laments letting Celtic off hook

St Mirren striker Curtis Main admits his double at Celtic Park was “bittersweet” because he feels he ought have scored more and his side should have won.

Main twice gave Saints the lead on Saturday, and also hit the post, but the champions battled back for a point.

“Yeah definitely [I should have scored] one more,” said the 30-year-old.

“One of the headers was a great chance I just got over it and tried to keep it down which I did and it just glanced wide of the post. Obviously I’m disappointed with that one.

“Then a couple of half chances as well after that. Bittersweet obviously pleased I scored two but disappointed because I should have added to it.

“We came with a gameplan and really wanted to take the game to them. We managed to come and get a point and it really should have been more.”