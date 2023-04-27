Pep Guardiola said the title race is now in Manchester City's hands but insisted there is no guarantee they will win their two games in hand.

City are now within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, with two games in hand on the Gunners.

Reflecting on Wednesday's 4-1 win, Guardiola said: "It was an important game, not decisive but important.

"We played very good. I know the opponent we played. They're still top, I know it sounds naive what I'm saying but we are still behind. We are still there.

"Absolutely [I prefer] my position because now it's in our hands.

"I would love that these two games are six points but you have to win them, but I prefer it because it depends on us.

"Until today, I prefer the position in the Premier League of Arsenal because if Arsenal had beaten us it's in their hands. But now it is in our hands."