Robinson shortlisted for SFWA manager of year

Stephen Robinson has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year award after a stellar season with St Mirren.

Against a challenging financial backdrop, the Northern Irishman has steered the Buddies to a top-half finish for the first time since the split was introduced at the turn of the century.

Robinson is vying with two fellow top-flight bosses - Ange Postecoglou of Celtic and Aberdeen's Barry Robson - as well as League One-winning manager James McPake of Dunfermline.

The winner will receive the trophy at the SFWA awards dinner in Glasgow on 28 May.