Ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green was delighted that his former club West Ham grasped their opportunity to reach a European final for the first time in 47 years on Thursday.

Pablo Fornals scored the winning goal in the Netherlands to earn a 3-1 aggregate victory over Dutch club AZ Alkmaar and secure their spot in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on 7 June.

Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "From a playing perspective, the opportunities don't come around that often.

"I had the semi-final of the League Cup with West Ham [in 2011], we lost at Birmingham, who then went on to beat Arsenal. One of the worst moments of my career and you still think about it now, an opportunity you've missed out on.

"They've made sure that didn't happen, maybe not through the most fluent and attractive football, but the sheer bloody-mindedness that they just got through it. It was a brilliant performance in that regard."

Ex-Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon added: "[The goal] was a great moment, with what it means for David Moyes and West Ham.

"They had to be gritty and overall I thought West Ham deserved to win on the night. The cherry on the icing on the cake was a great individual goal from Fornals."

Listen to more analysis here