Manchester City will compete with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun), external

Aymeric Laporte is unhappy at City after struggling for regular starts and wants to join Barcelona. (Relevo - in Spanish), external

Liverpool and Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. (Daily Mail), external

