St Mirren v Ross County: Pick of the stats

St. Mirren have only lost one of their last nine top-flight home games against Ross County (W5 D3), a 0-3 defeat in April 2015.

After beating St. Mirren 3-2 in November, Ross County are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over the Buddies for just a second time, previously doing so in August 2013.

Ross County have only won one of their last 10 league games (D3 L6), a 3-0 win at home to Kilmarnock in January.