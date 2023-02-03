Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The attention around Manchester City’s deadline day was centred around the surprise exit of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

But, under the radar, yet again they have made significant sums from their astute transfer dealings.

Pedro Porro spent three years at City but spent the last two in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon before making the move permanent last May.

Porro has now moved to Tottenham – and City have made £10m due to the sell-on clause they negotiated.

City also made £1m from Ivan Ilic’s move from Verona to Torino.

With Jack Harrison almost joining Leicester from Leeds, it might have been even more and Douglas Luiz’s situation at Aston Villa could generate funds in the summer.