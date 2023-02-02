Chelsea's 'high-risk strategy'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

The two big stories from transfer deadline day came at either end of the financial scale as Chelsea’s eye-watering transfer spree went on and struggling Everton failed to spend a penny despite being in relegation trouble.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly capped off the window with a British record £107m deal for Benfica’s Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernadez, following on from the £88m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Boehly wasted no time making an impact after succeeding Roman Abramovich with a £270m outlay in the summer, a record for a British club, then followed it in January by spending £288m to take the total new incomings to 17 new players.

Long contracts have been handed out as Chelsea work around Financial Fair Play so there is no doubt there is an element of gamble to the process and added pressure on these deals to be successful within this high-risk strategy.

Manager Graham Potter was promised he was part of a long-term plan but logic dictates the usual Chelsea managerial rules will apply if he does not swiftly knit that expensive and rapidly expanding squad together into a successful unit.