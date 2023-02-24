Connor Randall wants to "put things right" when Ross County host bottom club Dundee United on Saturday.

The 27-year-old defender is still smarting from last weekend's defeat at St Mirren, which kept his side second bottom and just a point above United.

“It’s a massive game for us, it was disappointing last week, the performance and result,” he said.

“Everyone’s just been itching all week to get back out there and put things right.

“We’ve played United a good few times so we know what their strengths are and weaknesses are.

“We’ve had a couple of decent results here before we had a couple of away games.

“It’s always nice to play at your home ground with the fans and hopefully we can go out there and put in a performance we can be proud of tomorrow."