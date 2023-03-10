A number of players will probably be missing. Reece James is out due to illness, Raheem Sterling has “tightness” in his hamstring and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doubtful after picking up a “slight problem” with his back.

The game could be an opportunity for January signing Mykhailo Mudryk: “He certainly comes into the equation. He’s a player we believe in a lot but when he arrived, he was basically at the start of his pre-season. To hit the Premier League running is not easy to do. He will be in the squad tomorrow.”

Mason Mount’s next contract has to be right for him: “My feelings for Mason are clear but it’s ultimately between him and the club. Things are complicated and this is an important contract for him and his family. It’s important he makes his decision on that basis.”

On whether two wins in a week has lifted a weight off his shoulders: “Yes, in some way. I don’t get too bogged down in it but it’s always nice to win. Everything feels better. But we’re not getting too carried away. The boys have stuck together through a bad time but we have to start again against Leicester.”