Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Brighton just keep pulling results - and late goals - out of the hat. Graham Potter is doing an excellent job as manager, and it is clear that they are a well-run club from top to bottom.

Leicester's last-gasp defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday was just crazy, really, but it sums up their up-and-down season.

The Foxes' sequence of league results in their 10 games since the end of October - LDLWDLWLWL - has not seen them get the same outcome in two successive games, so I am going to follow that pattern and predict them to win this one.

Call Me Loop's prediction: Brighton have been a bit annoying for Chelsea in the past few weeks. They frustrated us twice and I am going for another draw here. 1-1

