Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, and this week the debate centres around the greatest set-piece takers in the Premier League.

Former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola is one of the players who makes the list of dead-ball specialists, but Micah and Alan disagree on where the Italian should rank.

Micah Richards (8th): "Zola has got 12 free-kicks and one penalty in his stats - he's down the list."

Alan Shearer (4th): "He was a brilliant free-kick taker. You knew that, within 25 yards and him in and around it, he could bend it in."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds right now, and you'll be able to watch the best bits on BBC iPlayer from Friday morning