Spurs players make new MOTD top-10 list

The Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast is back and Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been chewing over the best players never to win a Premier League title.

Spurs stars feature prominently in the list and striker Harry Kane is the unanimous choice for second spot:

Harry Kane: 2nd

Richards: "Spurs have got a great manager, a great stadium, a great training ground and it's up to Kane how he wants his legacy to be. If he wants to considered as a top, top player, then he has to leave."

Shearer: "Kane desperately wants to smash my record, and if he gets the right assurances from the club and from Conte, then he should stay at Spurs."

Gareth Bale: 4th Richards, 5th Shearer

Lineker: "Simply an unbelievable talent. I don't think he'll worry too much about not winning the Premier League when you look at everything else he's got."

Son Heung-min: 7th Richards, 9th Shearer

Richards: "He's been absolutely class for Spurs. I couldn't put him higher only because when the other players on the list are hot, their hot spells are just a bit better than his."

Find out who else made the list on BBC Sounds