Leeds United's Tyler Roberts is widely expected to make the final Wales squad for this summer's European Championship.

The 22-year-old faces competition in his favoured position up front, but has also adapted to feature in midfield.

However, he will not have helped his cause after being sent home from the Wales camp in March following a "breach of protocol", along with Hal Robson-Kanu and Rabbi Matondo.

