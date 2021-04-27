Morten Spencer, 17, has signed a professional contract at Leeds United until the summer of 2023.

Spencer, whose mother is Norwegian, has represented both England and Norway at youth level.

He played for England Under-15s first - but then scored against them on his debut for Norway U15s in 2019.

Spencer, who can operate in several roles across the midfield, has scored three goals this season for Leeds' under-18 side, including one in the 8-2 FA Youth Cup victory over MK Dons.