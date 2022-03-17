West Ham v Sevilla - team news

Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell have both shrugged off injury concerns to start for West Ham.

The pair were replaced early in the second half against Aston Villa at the weekend with injuries that prevented them from training yesterday.

However, they both made the Hammers starting line-up as Said Benrahma replacing Nikola Vlasic the only change from the first-leg.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Fabianski, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Randolph, Alese, Chesters, Perkins.