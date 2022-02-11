Newcastle are hoping Kieran Trippier will recover from a calf problem in time to keep his place on Sunday.

Paul Dummett could return from a hamstring injury but Matt Targett is ineligible to face his parent club.

Philippe Coutinho should be fit for Villa despite being substituted with cramp in midweek, but Emi Buendia is a major doubt because of a bruised hip and Bertrand Traore has a hamstring injury.

Ezri Konsa begins a two-match ban, with Calum Chambers poised to deputise.

Would you give Guimaraes his full debut?

Who would you pick to replace Buendia?