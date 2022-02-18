Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle's mini-revival is up and running, and they have a little bit of breathing space above the bottom three after winning three games in a row.

The way the Magpies beat Aston Villa last weekend wasn't pretty, but it was the result that mattered for them.

To get anything out of a trip to West Ham is probably going to involve even more defensive effort and looks a much harder task for Eddie Howe's side, especially with Kieran Trippier out injured.

The Hammers have been a bit up and down of late but they always seem to have at least one forward in form and firing. Jarrod Bowen is that player at the moment.

Reuben's prediction: 2-2

