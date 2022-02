Leeds travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday, but who will make it into Marcelo Bielsa's starting XI?

Will Brazilian forward Raphinha, who impressed as a substitute after being omitted from the side in Sunday's 4-2 defeat by Manchester United, be restored from the start, with the Whites hovering just five points above the drop zone?

Pick your Leeds starting XI and share it on social media