Leeds 2-4 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Manchester United’s nine league goals against Leeds this season is the most they’ve ever scored in a single league campaign against the Whites.

This was the fourth time Leeds have conceded more than four goals in a Premier League game this season – no side has done so more often so far this term (also Newcastle and Norwich City).

There were just 59 seconds between Rodrigo Moreno pulling one back and Raphinha equalising for Leeds United; it’s the fastest a team has scored twice in the same league game against Manchester United since West Bromwich Albion in May 2013 (52 seconds).

United’s opener was their first Premier League goal from a corner situation this season, from what was their 139th corner in the competition this term. Their last such goal came in April 2021 against Burnley.