Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard speaking to BBC MOTD: "We were really indecisive first half, and lacked belief collectively. We were dominated and second best, but still in a position at half time to do something about it.

"We improved second half and believed more. As the game went on, we got into better positions. We improved, but no complaints about the scoreline. I don't think teams like Arsenal are a step too far, but there is a gap we need to close. We are working on that. We've got to make it a lot more difficult in the first half, because the reaction we got was much more like us.

"Do I think we deserved to win? No, but I believe we should have got a draw out of the game."