Fabinho picked out by Garth

Fabinho: Whenever Liverpool need to dig out a result Fabinho always seems to be the man on hand to provide the grit and determination required.

This result was not a foregone conclusion by any means and if Wout Weghorst had taken any of his chances the Reds might have come away from Burnley with nothing.

Why Sadio Mane started this game, so soon after his exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations, is a mystery to me, especially as Diogo Jota is in such good form. If anyone needs a break Mane does.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week