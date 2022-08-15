We asked for your post-match thoughts after Southampton drew 2-2 with Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Malc: It wasn't a sensational comeback it was a poor start, the opposite of last week. We need some consistency across the whole match. This comeback probably kept the wolves off Ralph's back until the next game.

Mark: Nice to actually see a bit of fight, well for the last 20 minutes, but why was Aribo not starting? Sorry to say, a home draw is not good enough. Over and out Ralphy-boy! Bring back Poch. Sport Republic, do the right thing and make the change now before the end of the transfer window. Bring in a couple of Premier League quality players before it's too late.

Paul: Great comeback but why oh why were the players on the pitch at the end not starting? Five at the back doesn’t work. A 4-2-3-1 looks far more threatening and we win more possession in midfield.

Will: We were lucky to get back in to the match as, at 0-2, I thought we were dead and buried. Leeds commanded the first half and Saints the second. A point each was fair on a day too hot for football.

Glenn: Fed up with Hasentaclue! Playing formations where players are played out of the position they excel at. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing time and again and expecting a different result. That's what we get from Ralph every season and every game. Today was no different until the last 20 minutes. Why not play like that from the start?