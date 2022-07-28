Leeds bring final pre-season game forward to avoid Euro 2022 final clash

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Leeds United have moved the kick-off time of their last pre-season friendly to 18:45 BST on Sunday to allow fans to watch most of England Women’s European Championship final against Germany.

Leeds were due to start their game against Italian side Cagliari at 18:00, with England’s game beginning an hour earlier.

The West Yorkshire outfit say they will show the England game in the fan zone and on all concourses around Elland Road.

They call the final a "momentous occasion in the history of our country".