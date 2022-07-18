Celtic's James Forrest looking forward to return of Champions League 'buzz'

James Forrest cannot wait for Celtic's return to the Champions League, with the Scottish Premiership winners entering the group stage in September.

Celtic have not been involved at this stage of Europe's premier competition since 2017-2018 when suffered big losses home and away to Paris St Germain, while also losing twice to Bayern Munich.

However, Scotland winger Forrest, who signed a new three-year-deal the day after the title was clinched last season, remains hugely enthusiastic.

"If you ask any players who played in the games, obviously, it is not nice sometimes when you have had big deficits in results," he said.

"But everyone wants to challenge themselves and play in those games and the fans want to see those teams and us playing against them.

"Everyone will be looking forward to it. Every home game is really good and the fans will look forward to travelling to the away games. Whoever we get, everyone will be buzzing.

"Even when we have played in the Europa League in the last couple of years the standard was high, and even when we were in the Europa Conference League last season, you had a lot of good teams that you might not have heard of who have a lot of good players as well.

"The standard in Europe is going to be really high but everyone will be excited for that challenge.

"Everyone will be buzzing for the draw, it is good for the fans, the players and the manager as well.

"Lots of players haven’t played in the Champions League and it will be some buzz when we get the Champions League games back here."