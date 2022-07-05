Brice Samba's three-year stay at Nottingham Forest is over after the goalkeeper agreed a move to Lens.

The 28-year-old has tweeted his thanks, external to those who supported him at the City Ground, where he played an instrumental role in helping Forest return to the Premier League.

His new French club have welcomed him by posting an animated video on their social media channels.

The video charts Samba's career and he can be seen with a surfboard during his time at Marseille before appearing to be dressed as Robin Hood while stopping arrows from going into his net during his time at Forest.

Samba says he has never felt anything like the support he received at Forest. But how will you remember his contribution? Let us know here, external