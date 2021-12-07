Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ready to fight for a regular place in Chelsea's starting XI after patiently waiting for his chance.

The 25-year-old has featured more regularly under Thomas Tuchel recently and he says he is ready to repay the manager's faith.

He said: "I came back pre-season and felt really good, the most physical I’ve been. That gave me a good platform to train well. I knew it was going to be very difficult with the players in midfield and how good they are but I wanted to give it a go and see how things panned out.

"It turns out I'm playing a lot. That's through injuries and playing well when I play. You can never know how football turns out, it changes a lot - you just have to be ready for it.

"I’ve had to be patient. There’s a lot of good players at Chelsea, especially in midfield. I have to be ready and I feel like I am ready.

"I feel good physically and it’s time for us to step up as a team and as an individual when players are injured and do a job and I feel ready to do that."