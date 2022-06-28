BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray says Forest are getting an outstanding goalkeeper in Dean Henderson, but not being able to extend James Garner's loan is a shame for Steve Cooper.

Speaking on Nottingham Forest Weekly, he said: "Across the season and a half Garner spent at Forest I think we’ve seen the quality that he possesses. Particularly over the closing weeks of the season and in the play-offs as well, we really saw him come into his own.

"The rules say that a club can’t loan two players to another Premier League club. As a Premier League club you can only have two loan players in your squad anyway, so with Dean Henderson on his way there’s only one more that Forest can have and it can’t be from Manchester United.

"I suppose it doesn’t rule out Forest buying Garner if that’s on the cards, but that’s going to be a big call for Manchester United to make and I think having seen his quality they are probably not going to make that call.

"While they are getting an outstanding goalkeeper when that goes through, it’s disappointing that it means we won’t be seeing Garner again. But thanks for everything he showed us, thanks for the entertainment and good luck for the rest of the career."

