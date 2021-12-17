On Covid and its impact on the availability of his players and on the Premier League: “We have no more positive results at the moment but we’ll await the lottery of the tests again tomorrow. It is not my decision to say whether games should still carry on. I can see both sides of the argument so if we’re told to play, then we will be ready.”

Speaking just 18 hours after the draw with Everton, Tuchel admitted his side were still raw but there were signs of promise: “We are still trying to brush our shoulders down from a very disappointing result. We do have to say, though, that we played a very good match, created a lot of chances. There are good signs and good behaviours.”

Mateo Kovacic trained for the first time on Friday since October and may be forced to start at Wolves: “Jorginho is in pain, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in pain,” said Tuchel. “We may need to play with Mateo and N’Golo [Kante] on Sunday. Is that possible? We don’t know.”

Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea was against Wolves back in January and he has great respect for the Molineux side: “They’re very disciplined with a clear structure. It’s hard to create chances against them and break down their defensive line. It’s a big task for us.”