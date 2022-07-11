Brentford new boy Aaron Hickey has a family connection with the Bees - and he can't wait to follow in his uncle's footsteps.

His mother's brother, Hugh McLaughlin, spent five years at Brentford in the 1960s and was the first player to come on for the club as a substitute in 1965.

Hickey, while hopeful he'll be in the starting line-up, says that was an added incentive to opt for west London.

"It's really nice to know the club is in the family," he told Brentford's official website, external. "I really like it when there's a family feel to a club anyway, it really invites you to go."

After an impressive spell in Serie A with Bologna, the 20-year-old is determined to make his mark in the Premier League with Thomas Frank's side.

"I'll give it my all, every game, for Brentford," he said. "I like to work hard, get up the pitch and try to get a shot off. Hopefully I'll get a few goals.

"I wanted to test myself and now I'm excited to start."