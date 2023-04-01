Analysis: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

This was only Bournemouth's third win since November and only the second time since the Premier League returned after the World Cup that they have scored more than once in a match.

Their star man at Vitality Stadium was undoubtedly half-time substitute Marcus Tavernier.

The midfielder had not made an appearance for the Cherries since scoring and then aggravating a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win over Wolves on 18 February.

He was given 45 minutes against Fulham and he made them count, curling in an equaliser from range for his fourth goal in five appearances.

It was the lift the hosts needed, with Solanke tapping home the winner 11 minutes from time.

"It's been a tough couple of months for me getting injured and then coming back and getting injured again," Tavernier, who was making just his third appearance of 2023, told BBC MOTD.

Bournemouth's win moved them up to 15th in the Premier League table, one point clear of the relegation zone, having started the day in 19th.

"We're full of belief at the moment, in the last two games you can see that," added Tavernier. "If we carry on playing like that we have a good chance [of staying up]."